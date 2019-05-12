UPDATE: Cameron Rutherford was located and is safe, police say.
Filed Under:Cameron Rutherford, Dallas, dallas police, Highland Hills Drive, Missing Child

UPDATE: Cameron Rutherford was located and is safe, police say.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing Sunday afternoon in Dallas, authorities say.

Police say Cameron Rutherford was last seen at around 1 p.m. in the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive.

Cameron Rutherford (Credit: Dallas Police Department)

He is described as being about 4 feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black, red and white shirt, blue jeans, and black and red Puma tennis shoes.

Police say he may be lost and needs assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 214.671.4268.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s