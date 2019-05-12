Comments
UPDATE: Cameron Rutherford was located and is safe, police say.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing Sunday afternoon in Dallas, authorities say.
Police say Cameron Rutherford was last seen at around 1 p.m. in the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive.
He is described as being about 4 feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black, red and white shirt, blue jeans, and black and red Puma tennis shoes.
Police say he may be lost and needs assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 214.671.4268.