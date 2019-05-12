Filed Under:Dallas, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Hamilton Avenue, Julio Gonzalez, Murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 38-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another man in south Dallas on Sunday morning, police say.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at around 8 a.m. in the 4700 block of Hamilton Avenue. Investigators found that an altercation took place between Julio Gonzalez and another man.

Julio Gonzalez mugshot (Credit: Dallas County Jail)

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, Gonzalez admitted to shooting the victim, and that he was taken to jail on a murder charge. A bond has not yet been set.

