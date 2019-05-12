Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An off-duty Dallas officer shot and wounded a suspect carrying a “bladed weapon” who was chasing another person near a gas station, police say.
Police say the off-duty officer, who was in full uniform, was getting gas in the 100 block of N. Carroll Avenue in Old East Dallas at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he saw a person being chased by another with a weapon.
According to police, the officer intervened and shot the suspect who had the blade.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim being chased and the officer were not injured during the incident.