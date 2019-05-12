Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A video has surfaced that shows Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis with a bloody face outside of a club in Latvia, and the team says he was “jumped and assaulted.”
The video shows the aftermath of an altercation involving Porzingis where the forward can be seen with what appears to be blood around his right eye. Other people in the video could also be seen appearing to try and calm him down.
In a statement to CBS 11, the Mavericks said: “It is our understanding that Kristaps was jumped and assaulted outside of a club in Latvia.”
No further information was released as the team continues to investigate the incident.
The 7-3 forward from Latvia was acquired in a trade by the Mavericks at the end of January before the season’s trade deadline.
Porzingis is also at the center of an investigation into a rape allegation in New York that happened last year when he was still with the Knicks.