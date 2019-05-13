NORTH TEXAS (CBSDW.COM) – Monday, friends and family will remember the North Texas baseball player killed in a shooting in New Mexico.

A memorial service for Jackson Weller is planned at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Colleyville. The Nolan Catholic High School grad was killed on May 4 in a shooting near a bar in Albuquerque.

Weller, 23, played baseball for the University of New Mexico. He was from Keller, where he also played ball as a high school student.

Recovering from an injury this season, Weller hoped to return to the pitching mound by the fall.

This past Saturday, players, coaches and parents from his college team gathered at Santa Ana Star Field to remember his life and try to find closure.

A statement from UNM said in part, the loss of Weller’s life is devastating, and that his absence will be deeply felt.

Mothers of players on the team made shirts with his name on the back.

“We decided as a group that he’s going to be a Lobo forever, and that’s how we came up with this,” said Yolanda Diemling, whose son plays for UNM.

Last Friday, Albuquerque police arrested Darian Bashir for the murder.

KRQE, the CBS affiliate in Albuquerque, reports Bashir was charged in two other shootings since 2017. One case was dismissed. In the second case, he was recently released from jail.

According to KRQE, the district attorney is now vowing to review the bond system, and why some offenders accused in violent crimes are not kept in jail until trial.

Weller’s funeral at Good Shepherd Catholic Church begins at 1 p.m. in Colleyville.