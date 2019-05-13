Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Stroke is the number five cause of death and leading cause of disability in the United States. It can happen to anyone at any age. Recognizing the symptoms and getting help is critical to recovery.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Stroke is the number five cause of death and leading cause of disability in the United States. It can happen to anyone at any age. Recognizing the symptoms and getting help is critical to recovery.
Click here to learn about the signs, symptoms and prevention at the American Stroke Association.
Learning the F.A.S.T. warning signs might just save you from dying from a stroke.
We sit down with survivor, Dr. Cortney Baker, to find out what life’s like after a stroke.
The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, is devoted to saving people from stroke.