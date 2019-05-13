NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Smithereens are a hard rock band of the 1980’s and early 1990’s from Carteret NJ, known mainly for their first song to chart, “A Girl Like You”, and who still perform today.
The original members included Pat DiNizio (vocals, guitar), Jim Babjak (guitar), Mike Mesaros (bass), and Dennis Diken (drums). DiNizio left the band later and passed on December 12, 2017. The band’s name comes from the Warner Brothers cartoon character, Yosemite Sam, who would use that word in a phrase when he was about to inflict harm on one of the other Warner characters (mainly Bugs Bunny!).
Today’s song is one not played often called “ Blues Before And After.” It is the second single released off of their third album. It wasn’t a huge hit on the Billboard Hot 100 but hit #7 on the US Mainstream Rock chart in 1990. Written by Pat DiNizio, produced by Ed Stasium, running 3:15 on the Capitol/Enigma label, the lyrics go like this:
You know I really want to see you when you know I might not
(And you make me want you more when you hurt me a lot)
I say I really love you and you say that you don’t
(And it really turns me on when you say that you won’t)
The blues before and after
I get the blues before and after I’m with you
The blues before and after
I get the blues before and after loving you
This song really sounds more like a hit from the 80’s which, for the group, makes sense since they started in 1980.
I have not hear this song on satellite radio, but you can hear it for free on local HD Radio: KLUV-FM HD3 Dallas/Fort Worth.