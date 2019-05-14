Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBS LA) — Comedian Tim Conway, who first won audiences over on “The Carol Burnett Show,” has died. He was 85 years old.
The beloved comedic actor died in the Los Angeles area Tuesday morning, according to People magazine.
Conway first rose to fame on the TV series “McHale’s Navy,” which ran from 1962 to 1966. He also starred in “The Tim Conway Show,” and had recurring roles on “Married With Children” and “Yes, Dear,” and voiced the character Barnacle Boy on “SpongeBob SquarePants.”