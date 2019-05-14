DALLAS, TX (HOODLINE) — If tacos are what you’re after, look no further than this new business. Located at 2222 Fort Worth Ave., Suite 160, the fresh addition is called El Tiz.
The taqueria serves up traditional Mexican street tacos and other fare. The menu offers orders of four tacos each, including the pastor (slow cooked marinated pork with adobo sauce) and the bistec (finely chopped beef). Tortas, soups, quesadillas and more are also available.
El Tiz is getting mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of two Yelp reviews.
Yelper Patricia T. reviewed the new spot on May 5, wrote, “I was really looking forward to this location opening near my neighborhood and wasn’t disappointed in today’s service. I love the simple black bean soup starter they offer and it set the tone for the rest of the meal. We ordered the pastor tacos, which were so crispy and flavorful, not too oily. Best pastor in the city!”
Head on over to check it out: El Tiz is open from 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.