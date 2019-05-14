RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Life School Elementary Charter School in Ellis County was placed on lockdown after pistol ammunition was found in a toilet of one of the bathrooms of the school.
The Red Oak Police Department recovered two Glock 43 pistol magazines and eight rounds of 9 mm pistol ammunition from the bathroom.
Thus, they ordered a lockdown prior to the search as a precautionary measure.
“It made me feel really scared. I started shivering and crying,” said student Arihanna Moreno. “We were in the middle of our Star Test, and then one of our staff, they went inside and told us to take up our tests and to go sit in the corner. … We were like in there for two hours.”
Police continued searching for the firearm that matched the ammo and pistol magazines that were recovered.
By 2 p.m., the father of the student who took two spare pistol magazines and ammo from their home contacted police. The parent told police that the actual firearm had remained secured inside his personal gun safe at his home.
He’s cooperating with the investigation.
Officers from the Red Oak ISD Police Department, Ferris ISD Police Department, Ovilla Police Department and Ellis County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
No one was hurt.