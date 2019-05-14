  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, former football coach, Forney High School, Hazing, Kevin Rush former athletic coordinator, Kris Duplissey, misdemeanor, sexual assault, soccer team


FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a second arrest in less than a month on Tuesday in connection with a hazing investigation at Forney High School.

Former Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach Kevin Rush turned himself in to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Department for failing to report hazing allegations, a Class A misdemeanor.

Kevin Rush mug shot (VanZandt County Sheriff’s Dept.)

In April, former boys soccer coach Kris Duplissey was arrested for failing to report allegations that involve sexual assault.

He resigned from Forney ISD last year after members of the boys soccer team were arrested for sexual assault.

Kris Duplissey mug shot (Credit: Kaufman County Jail)

Authorities say some boys on the team were subjected to repeated assaults as a form of hazing.

In a statement last month, Forney ISD said since the investigation, it has implemented “heightened safety and supervision measures.”

Parents React To Soccer Hazing Sex Assault Accusations

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s