FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a second arrest in less than a month on Tuesday in connection with a hazing investigation at Forney High School.
Former Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach Kevin Rush turned himself in to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Department for failing to report hazing allegations, a Class A misdemeanor.
In April, former boys soccer coach Kris Duplissey was arrested for failing to report allegations that involve sexual assault.
He resigned from Forney ISD last year after members of the boys soccer team were arrested for sexual assault.
Authorities say some boys on the team were subjected to repeated assaults as a form of hazing.
In a statement last month, Forney ISD said since the investigation, it has implemented “heightened safety and supervision measures.”