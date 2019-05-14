



— According to Conde Nast, the Bahamas was among 2018’s must-visit destinations. If you’re considering a tropical vacation, why not Nassau, the Bahamian capital? It lies on the island of New Providence, with neighboring Paradise Island, which is accessible via Nassau Harbor bridges. A popular cruise ship stop, the city has a hilly landscape and is known for beaches as well as its offshore coral reefs, popular for diving and snorkeling. It retains many of its typical pastel-colored British colonial buildings, like the pink-hued Government House.

Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Dallas and Nassau on travel site Skyscanner.

Here’s a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Nassau to get you started.

(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Flight deals to Nassau

Currently, the cheapest flights between Dallas and Nassau are if you leave on Aug. 19 and return from the Bahamas on Aug. 26. American Airlines currently has tickets for $449, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in May. If you fly out of Dallas on May 20 and return from Nassau on May 23, American Airlines can get you there and back for $465 roundtrip.

Top Nassau hotels

To plan your accommodations, here are some of Nassau’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Melia Nassau Beach Resort (West Bay Street)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you’re looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Melia Nassau Beach Resort. The hotel has a four-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $189.

Located in Nassau, this beachfront resort is near Cable Beach and the Cable Beach Golf Club.

The Reef Atlantis (1 Casino Drive)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

There’s also the 4.4-star rated The Reef Atlantis. Rooms are currently set at $179/night.

“The food was excellent, the grounds amazing and the experience as a whole was really fun. The water slide through the shark tank was a highlight,” wrote visitor Ryan.

Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island (West Bay Street)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

A third option is Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island. With a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, the all-inclusive, adults-only hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city.

Top picks for dining and drinking

Nassau has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Twin Brothers (Nassau)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you’re looking for a local favorite, head to Twin Brothers, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 34 reviews on Skyscanner.

“Great place to go eat real Bahamian food,” wrote visitor Daniel. “Definitely try the conch fish. It’s a Bahamian favorite.”

Senor Frog’s (Woodes Rodgers Walk)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Don’t forget the essentials: where to get a drink. For a popular option, check out Senor Frog’s, with 4.5 stars from 25 reviews.

“The atmosphere in this bar is off da chain,” wrote reviewer Simple. “The bar was giving out shots, having drinking and dancing contests on stage and just being really entertaining. … You should definitely stop by here when you come to the Bahamas.”

The Poopdeck at Sandyport (Sandyport Marina Village)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Also worth considering is The Poopdeck at Sandyport.

Expect local seafood with a gourmet twist accompanied by ocean views.

Cafe Matisse (Bank Lane)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Finally, there’s Cafe Matisse.

“Cafe Matisse has one of the most sparkling reputations in the Bahamas. Expect gourmet dishes such as lobster ravioli and rosemary steaks,” wrote Ramona.

Featured local attractions

Not sure what to do in Nassau, besides eat and drink? Here are a couple of recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (Villa Doyle)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

The top-rated visitor attraction in Nassau, according to Skyscanner, is the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas.

“This is my go-to place every time I visit Nassau,” wrote visitor Donna. “The building is beautiful and the exhibits are true Bahamian art.”

Love Beach (New Providence Island)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Love Beach is another must-visit destination.

A popular snorkeling destination, Love Beach sits on 40 protected acres of coral.

“The name says it all,” wrote visitor John. “This beach is romantic and evocative.”