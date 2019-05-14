DALLAS (HOODLINE) — If you’ve got Italian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition, called North Italia, is located at 2301 N. Akard St., Suite #280.
This chain spot has several other outposts across the country. Look for a variety of small plates, including the Arancini, a mushroom risotto stuffed with cheese and accompanied by red sauce. You’ll also find a half dozen specialty pizzas to choose from including the Margherita pie. (Take a gander at the full menu here.)
The new addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Natalie S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 3, wrote, “Wow, what an amazing experience! We ordered the meatballs as a starter and they were amazing. We shared a half-and-half pizza because we weren’t too hungry. The Pig was on the spicy side, but it was loaded with delicious meat and very good. The Bianca was so flavorful!”
And Dana C. wrote, “My friend and I ordered the Chef’s Board with meat and cheese and some other goodies. Then, we split the Margherita pizza and it was amazing. We also had the sangria and it was delicious, too.”
Head on over to check it out: North Italia is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.