MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Facebook said Tuesday it would ban users from its live streaming feature for a set period of time if they violate certain community guidelines.

The move is in response to the mosque massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March, in which a gunman livestreamed his gunning down of 50 victims.

(credit: Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

“Starting today, people who have broken certain rules on Facebook — including our Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy — will be restricted from using Facebook Live,” Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, wrote in a Tuesday blog post.

