DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-based Taylor Farms Texas Inc. is recalling approximately 1,079 pounds of Caesar salad with chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The recall is specifically for H-E-B’s 9.75 oz. clear plastic packages containing “H-E-B Shake, Rattle & Bowl Caesar Salad with chicken” and a “best by” date of May 18, 2019 represented on the label.

The product contains anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat Caesar salad with chicken item was produced on May 8, 2019.

The products bears establishment number “EST. P-34733” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail stores in Texas.

The problem was discovered by a retail store when the mislabeled products were being unpackaged to be placed on the retail store shelves.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kelsey Adams, Quality Analyst, Taylor Farms Texas Inc., at (214) 565-4847.