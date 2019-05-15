  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who was cleared by Fort Worth police as having acted in self-defense when he killed his neighbor last month, is now behind bars.

Mark Jabben (credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

Mark Jabben, 46, was arrested in an unrelated shooting case.

He was booked Friday into the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault against a family member with a weapon.

Jabben is accused of shooting his girlfriend Theresa Ryan.

Kevin Battle’s family is grieving his death. They say his neighbor killed him after a dispute about loud music. (credit: CBS 11 News)

In March, Jabben shot his neighbor, Kevin Battle, in the face and back of the head — killing him. It happened while Battle stood, holding his grandson’s hand on the front porch of a duplex where they both lived.

Police said they believed Battle attempted to walk in to Jabben’s apartment during an argument.

Battle’s girlfriend, Talydia Adams, said she and family members were relieved to learn Jabben was arrested, but angry it took another shooting for it to happen.
“I feel like Fort Worth, let us down, because I feel like they knew, they knew this man was dangerous,” she said.
Adams said she still expects Battle’s case will be presented to a grand jury sometime this summer.
 
She said the most recent shooting happened on what would have been Battle’s 58th birthday.

 

