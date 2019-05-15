PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas Tollway Authority Chairman of the Board Kenneth Barr stepped down following Wednesday’s board meeting.
Barr was recently elected to the Tarrant County College Board of Trustees.
He had to step down as NTTA bylaws prevent board members from also serving as elected officials, according to an NTTA news release.
Barr served on the NTTA Board of Directors as a Tarrant County representative for more than a decade and served as chairman since September 2011.
“I have two public service passions in my life – transportation and education. I am very proud of the 11 years I served NTTA, but it is now time for me to focus on my new role with Tarrant County College,” Barr said.
Following Barr’s resignation, Denton County Representative John Mahalik was elected Board Chairman to fulfill the remainder of Barr’s term, which ends in August.
NTTA said it delivered many significant projects during Barr’s service, including:
· Chisholm Trail Parkway
· 360 Tollway
· President George Bush Turnpike Eastern Extension
· President George Bush Turnpike Western Extension
· Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge
NTTA is in the process of reinvesting nearly $2 billion into capital projects, including the construction of additional lanes on the Dallas North Tollway, the President George Bush Turnpike and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, in order to alleviate congestion and provide additional mobility to North Texans.