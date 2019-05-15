FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Stanley Black & Decker has announced it is opening up a new manufacturing plant at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth, which will bring in about 500 jobs.
The company said its new plant will manufacture Craftsman mechanics tools like sockets and wrenches. It recently bought the Craftsman brand in 2017.
The 425,000 square-foot facility is expected to be complete in late 2020. The company said the new plant will create about 500 full-time jobs.
“The addition of Stanley Black & Decker’s manufacturing operations at AllianceTexas reinforces the importance of retaining and creating new job opportunities in the United States,” said Ross Perot Jr., chairman of The Perot Group and Hillwood, developer of AllianceTexas. “Stanley Black & Decker is the world’s largest supplier of tools and storage products and its commitment to bringing jobs stateside will help set a precedent for other manufacturing companies.”