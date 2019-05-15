Comments
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued two window washers who were trapped on a dangling lift Wednesday at the Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued two window washers who were trapped on a dangling lift Wednesday at the Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City.
Video from KWTV-DT shows the basket swinging out of control, as firefighters worked to rescue the workers.
Fire officials reported the two workers were safely rescued just before 9 a.m. CT.
No injuries were reported.