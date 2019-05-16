  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, police chase, Stolen Vehicle, teen driver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old boy in a stolen pickup truck has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase from Dallas to McKinney and then back to Dallas, police say.

Police say the chase started after officers spotted a stolen pickup truck in Addison. Officers started to give chase in Dallas.

The teen driver led police up Highway 75 through Richardson, Plano and eventually McKinney. Police say the teen then went down 75 and exited on Royal Lane.

The chase continued on Royal but finally ended just past I-35E.

According to police, the driver and another teenage suspect were arrested. Their identities and charges they face have not been released.

