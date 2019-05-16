Filed Under:Business, Critical Condition, dallas police, DFW News, Shooting, suspect at-large, workplace

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot at a Dallas business in the 5100 block of Mercantile Row near Mockingbird Lane and Irving Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a man the two employees know, showed up and started arguing with the two men about a trip the suspect was not invited to go on,and then began shooting them.

Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition at an area hospital.

Shooting at Dallas business (CBS 11)

Someone inside the business came out firing at the suspect and the suspect took off in a dark blue Subaru sedan.

Police said it’s not clear if the suspect was shot.

Police said the suspect is a 37-year-old man they are trying to locate, but released no other details.

They said this was an isolated incident and the general public is not in danger.

