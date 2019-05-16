NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Buc-ee’s is known for it’s clean bathrooms and a new study is backing up those claims.
GasBuddy looked at millions of reviews for more than 150,000 gas stations and the Lake Jackson, Texas-based chain took the top spot in the nation.
According to the site’s summer travel survey, clean restrooms continue to be a top concern for travelers.
According to GasBuddy ratings and reviews data, gas station restroom cleanliness ratings have improved 6% since 2017, with Utah-based Maverik claiming the top spot in six states, the most out of any other brands.
Wawa and QuikTrip tied in second, leading in six states, followed by, Irving, Kwik Trip and Sinclair each topping the list in three states.
The state with the highest gas station restroom ratings overall is Nebraska.
“The reputation of gas station restrooms has cleaned up significantly in the past three years, with brands making concentrated efforts to make their facilities sparkle” says Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy. “In fact, companies like Maverik and Sinclair respectively doubled and tripled their share of states with the top-rated restrooms in the span of a year, further proving the competition is overflowing at gas station restrooms nationwide.”
Buc-ee’s just opened it’s latest North Texas travel center in the Collin County town of Melissa at the end of last month.