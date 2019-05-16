  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — DJ Khaled is releasing a single with rapper Nipsey Hussle that was filmed days before Hussle was shot to death.

Khaled announced on Twitter on Wednesday that all proceeds from “Higher” will be donated to Hussle’s children, 10-year-old Emani and 2-year-old Kross.

Khaled says he decided to share the single after much prayer and with the full blessing of Hussle’s family. He says the “title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul.”

The song, on Khaled’s upcoming album “Father of Asahd,” also features John Legend.

Hussle was shot to death in what police said was a personal dispute outside his South Los Angeles clothing store on March 31.

One day before the shooting, the 33-year-old rapper was in Anaheim cheering on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Elite 8 against Gonzaga. Hussle had just performed in Dallas, at the Bruton Theatre, in February.

The man charged with the murder of Nipsey Hussle, whose birth name was Ermias Asghedom, has pleaded not guilty.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

