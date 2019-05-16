(CBSDFW.COM) – If you think the final season of “Game of Thrones” has been disappointing, you are definitely not the only one.
A petition on Change.org is asking for the final season to be remade “with competent writers” as fans are in an uproar over what appears to be a lackluster end to the beloved show.
That petition has collected over 510,000 signatures.
The blame for this appears to be pointed at show writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who are having to write the final episodes as original material. The show has passed the book series that it’s based on from author George R.R. Martin.
“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition stated.
The last two episodes, “The Last of the Starks” and “The Bells,” scored a woefully low 57% and 47%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes.
The final episode of the series airs Sunday night.