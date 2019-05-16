Comments
GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Granbury are searching for a teenager who hit a cyclist with her golf cart and didn’t stop to help.
The cyclist sustained numerous bruises and had to have several stitches on her hand.
It happened Sunday, May 12 at the intersection of Bontura Rd. and Bellechase Rd. in Pecan Plantation.
The Hood County Sheriff’s Office described the “hit-and-run” driver as a blonde teenage female driving a light or royal blue golf cart.
Anyone with information as to the identity of the teenager should call Investigator Toby Fries at 817-579-3318 ext. 7611 or call Crimestoppers at 817-573-TIPS to remain anonymous.