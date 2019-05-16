Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Christian University running back Sewo Olonilua was arrested for felony drug possession in southeast Texas, authorities say.
Olonilua was booked into the Walker County Jail for possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance weighing more than a gram but less than four. Authorities say he posted a $4,000 bond on Wednesday and was released.
TCU confirmed that it is investigating the case involving its running back.
The senior from Kingwood is expected to contribute to the backfield of TCU’s offense in the upcoming season. He’s coming off a 600+ rushing yard season and an offensive MVP honor in the team’s 10-7 win in the Cheez-It Bowl, where he ran for 194 yards.