DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 65-year-old woman was shot and killed by random gunfire while in her car in Dallas early Thursday morning, police say.

Police say the shooting happened at around 12:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Grinnell Street.

According to police, the woman slept in her car outside her family’s home because her dogs weren’t allowed inside the house. Her exact relation to the family is unknown.

Police say the family heard gunshots through the evening and went outside to check on the woman. They found her unresponsive and that her car had been shot.

Officials responded to the scene and pronounced her dead. Police say she was killed by random gunfire, and that they found shells further up the street.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and do not have any suspects at this time.

