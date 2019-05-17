FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man accused in two shootings, and another assault case involving a pregnant girlfriend, was released from jail Thursday in Fort Worth.

Mark Jabben’s release, after posting a $4,000 bond, came just days after those close to his alleged victims had publicly expressed relief that he was behind bars.

The 46-year-old had been in jail connected to a shooting in his apartment May 10th.

He shot and killed his neighbor, Kevin Battle, in March. He claimed self-defense in that case and was never arrested.

In January 2018, a girlfriend who was pregnant with his child, said he threw a guitar amp at her, hitting her in the arm. She said he later convinced her not to pursue charges though and the case was dismissed later that year.

Talydia Adams, Battle’s girlfriend when he died, had said Wednesday she was relieved to hear of his arrest. Friday, that had turned to fear.

“He’s coming after me next,” she said. “And that’s the way I feel.”

Casey Dykes, who was in a relationship with Jabben until the January 2018 assault, said she has been in contact with Jabben, who does not believe he has done anything wrong.

“I really, really, really do think he will hurt somebody else,” she said Friday.

There were previous incidents of violence in their relationship, she said, but she never reported them until the 2018 incident.

Battle’s family sent a statement through an attorney Friday, saying in part, “We hope this brings new light to our dad’s case. We are disappointed in the decision…to allow him (to) stay on the streets after my dad’s murder…”

Kevin Garner, who has been working closely with family members who live out of state, said they’re still bothered there have been no charges against Jabben in that case.

“How many more chances are you going to keep giving this guy before we realize he doesn’t deserve to be walking free this morning,” he said.

Documents show there is some GPS monitoring required as part of Jabben’s bond agreement, and he is not allowed to possess a gun.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for the first week of June.