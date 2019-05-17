DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “Most bands couldn’t touch these Tres Hombres from Tejas with a Ten Foot Pole…” Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and the city council are giving special recognition to legendary rock group ZZ Top as the band gets set to start its 50th anniversary concert tour.
The trio consisting of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard will start their tour on Friday at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.
The three musicians started their journey together in 1970 in Houston. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
In a statement, Rawlings described that ZZ Top deserved to be specially recognized for what the band has done for the music industry and the state of Texas.
“Having broken concert attendance records, sold millions of albums, and played a presidential inaugural ball – the blues-rocking ZZ Top remains today what it has always been: a Texas good-time band with a technical mastery of music and a sense of humor,” Rawlings said.
ZZ Top is famously known for hit songs such as “La Grange,” “Cheap Sunglasses,” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”