DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a Denton woman was found beheaded inside an apartment earlier this month, and her son is suspected of committing the crime, according to an affidavit.

Isaac Warriner, 22, was booked into the Denton County Jail on abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence charges in the ongoing investigation into the death of his mother, Sarah Warriner.

He was previously arrested in Love County, Oklahoma after officers found Sarah Warriner’s body and was extradited to Denton on Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Denton police went to the apartment on May 5 where Isaac Warriner and his mother lived after receiving a call about suspicious activity.

After officers went into the unlocked apartment, they found Sarah Warriner’s body inside one of the bedrooms, and that her head was severed from her body. Her head, which authorities believe was cut off with a hacksaw, wasn’t seen in or around the apartment.

Police have not said if they found her head.

Isaac Warriner was not at the apartment when officers went to the apartment.

Authorities said they believe her body was in the bedroom for at least two days and that a bathtub and toilet were used to clean the area.

According to the affidavit, a neighbor reported seeing Isaac “acting weird” and going in and out of the apartment over two days with cleaning supplies.

A bond amount has not been listed in the jail records.