FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fans of Texas favorite burger chain Whataburger are offering their thoughts and uneasiness after hearing news the company is considering the possibility of selling.
CBS 11 News spoke to several customers at Fort Worth locations who described the restaurants as a tradition in Texas, and they worried any owners different from the Dobson family might change what they love.
One Whataburger loyalist named Blake said, “If it’s sold to the wrong people it’s a tragedy… if they don’t keep the Texas grass roots to it.”
The company has reportedly peaked the interest of investors for their popularity and increasing profits.
In a statement a Whataburger spokesperson confirmed they have brought in wealth management company Morgan Stanley to look into different avenues for their future.
The statement read in part, “We have always evaluated the opportunities that can accelerate growth and maintain the success of our brand, and we will continue to do so in the future.”
Whataburger is currently headquartered in San Antonio, but started in 1950 by founder Harmon Dobson in Corpus Christi.
At the time each burger cost only $.35.
Currently Harmon Dobson’s three children own the company.