(CBSDFW.COM) – Grumpy Cat, the beloved internet sensation that captured the hearts of millions, has died at the age of seven, her family announced Friday morning.
Her family said the famous feline passed away on Tuesday due to complications from a urinary tract infection.
Grumpy Cat became a viral hit as she always appeared to be in a bad mood due to the look on her face. This was due to having an underbite and feline dwarfism.
Despite her apparent rough exterior, she managed to garner millions of fans around the world since she was introduced in 2012.
“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile around the world — even when times were tough,” her family said in a statement.