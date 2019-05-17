Comments
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators located the SUV belonging to a woman reported missing in Grapevine two weeks ago.
After multiple searches throughout the city and lake area, a team using sonar equipment at Grapevine Lake identified a vehicle submerged nearly 400 feet from the shoreline.
Dive teams confirmed the make, model, and license plate number match the vehicle owned by Joyce Payne, 66. Due to the depth of the SUV and murkiness of the water, police have not yet been able to confirm if Payne is inside the vehicle.
Police and fire personnel will remain on scene until the SUV can be removed from the water. Grapevine detectives are in contact with Payne’s family, and have made them aware of the vehicle’s discovery.
The Payne family is asking for privacy at this time.