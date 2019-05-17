DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks are changing the way they entertain fans starting next season.
The team announced that it will now use a more diverse group of entertainers rather than just dancers to excite the fans during home games at American Airlines Center.
According to a press release, the new group will consist of performers of all ages from dancers to comedy acts to animals.
“The focus will be on local acts, showing-off the wide variety of high-caliber talent that exists in the DFW metroplex,” the team said.
The group will also include current and former Mavs Dancers, ManiAACs and the drumline who will try out this summer for a spot in the new entertainment form.
Local entertainers will be able try out on July 13 in front of a celebrity panel.
The team changed the uniforms worn by its dance squad to show less skin last summer following a sexual harassment scandal surrounding the organization.
Friday’s announcement looks to be another step the Mavs are taking to revamp their image since CEO Cynthia Marshall took over.