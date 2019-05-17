Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help finding a missing teenager.
Violet Enriques, 17, was last seen on May 13 in Dallas.
Police said she may still be in the Dallas area.
Enriques is described as 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Enriques is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Dallas Police Department at 1-214-744-4444.