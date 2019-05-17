Filed Under:Center for Missing Persons, Dallas, DFW News, Family, Missing Child, Missing person, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, teenager, Violet Enriques

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Have you seen Violet Enriques? (courtesy: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Violet Enriques, 17, was last seen on May 13 in Dallas.

Police said she may still be in the Dallas area.

Enriques is described as 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Enriques is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Dallas Police Department at 1-214-744-4444.

