BAYTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — State records show a Baytown police officer who fatally shot a woman who shocked him with his Taser had completed dozens of hours of crisis intervention training before the deadly arrest attempt.

Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz completed a 16-hour crisis intervention course in 2013 and several similar trainings during his more 13 years in law enforcement.

Police say Delacruz shot and killed Pamela Turner, 44, Monday after she used his Taser against him during a struggle.

Cell phone video shows Turner yelling at the officer: “I’m walking! I’m actually walking to my house!” She later says the officer is “harassing” her.

Turner’s family says she had paranoid schizophrenia, and that Delacruz was her neighbor and aware of her mental illness.

Pamela Turner (Courtesy: Turner family)

Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records show Delacruz updated his Taser training in 2018.

Before joining the Baytown police in 2008, Delacruz spent nearly three years as a jailor for the Harris County Sheriff’s office.

