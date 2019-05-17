  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A bill that would ban red light cameras in Texas is just one step away from becoming law.

Both the Texas House and Texas Senate passed Bedford Republican State Rep. Jonathan Stickland’s bill, which is now on Governor Greg Abbott’s desk awaiting his signature.

“This has kind of hit a crescendo from the grassroots, left and right,” Rep. Stickland told CBS 11 in March. “It’s not really Republican or Democrat. It’s about public safety and protecting people’s rights.”

There are more than 200 red light cameras in Texas.

red light camera (CBS 11)

But even if the bill becomes law, the red light cameras won’t disappear immediately.

Cities would get to continue to use them until their current contracts expire.

