FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for an 8-year-old girl and a suspect after she was reportedly kidnapped while walking with her mother, authorities say.
Police say the call came in around 6:40 p.m. Saturday near 6th Avenue. The child was apparently walking with her mother when a black male in a vehicle approached them and grabbed the 8-year-old.
According to police, the mother tried to jump into the vehicle to get her daughter, but she was pushed out. The vehicle then drove off.
Police say they are actively searching for the child and the suspect. Police have not released a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
This is a developing story and will be updated.