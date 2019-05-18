WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
Filed Under:6th Avenue, child abducted, DFW News, Fort Worth Police, kidnapping

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for an 8-year-old girl and a suspect after she was reportedly kidnapped while walking with her mother, authorities say.

Police say the call came in around 6:40 p.m. Saturday near 6th Avenue. The child was apparently walking with her mother when a black male in a vehicle approached them and grabbed the 8-year-old.

According to police, the mother tried to jump into the vehicle to get her daughter, but she was pushed out. The vehicle then drove off.

Police say they are actively searching for the child and the suspect. Police have not released a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s