ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in a backyard during a college graduation party in Arlington Sunday evening, police say.

Police responded to the shooting call just before 6 p.m. in the 5000 block of Nocona Lane in south Arlington. Responding officers found the victim in the backyard of the home with gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, there was some type of altercation between a family member and the victim when the 63-year-old was shot.

Police say the suspect fled the scene, but he was soon found and taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Hector Salazar, was booked into jail on a murder charge.

The exact relationship between the victim and suspect has not yet been released.

