FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Eight-year-old Salem Sabatka, who was kidnapped in Fort Worth early Saturday evening, has been found safe, and a suspect is also in custody, police said.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 8-year-old girl after police said a suspect in a vehicle kidnapped her while she was walking with her mother.

Salem Sabatka (Credit: Fort Worth Police Department/Twitter)

The child was apparently walking with her mother when a black male in a vehicle approached them and grabbed the 8-year-old at around 6:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue.

According to police, the mother tried to jump into the vehicle to get her daughter, but she was pushed out. The vehicle then drove off.

At around 2:20 a.m., police said that after receiving a tip about the location of the missing girl they were able to find her safe at the WoodSpring Suites in Forest Hill. The suspect vehicle was also found at the location.

According to police, they received the tip from two local church members who were looking for the girl.

The identity of the 51-year-old suspect has not yet been released. He faces an aggravated kidnapping charge.

