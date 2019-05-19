FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hosting his Football Pro Camp at the Ford Center in Frisco, Ezekiel Elliot appeared to be a kid at heart as he coached the young ones throughout a variety of drills and exercise.

The Dallas Cowboys running back enjoyed it just as much as they did and even more, saying “It’s a lot of fun, and I get to teach them great sportsmanship”.

That might not have been the answer Elliott would have had just a few years ago, but a lot has changed.

It doesn’t take long being around the two-time NFL rushing champion to know he’s come a long way in his maturity off the field since he was drafted.

Elliot says he’s made some “boos boos” since entering the league, but ultimately, it made him better.

“Came into this league really young, had a lot to learn… I got those boo boos. I messed up a couple of times, and I learned from my mistakes… it made me a better person,” Elliott said.

When CBS 11 Sports asked him if there was a particular moment or piece of advice that pushed him in the right direction, he said: “I always had football down and never struggled there. I had to put myself in position where people had to make it all about people. And not let them bring me down off the field.”

Elliot says he believes he’s the best running back in the league and feels this 2019 Cowboys team has a chance to do something really special this season.

“I think I am the best running back in the NFL… look at the numbers, and they speak for themselves,” Elliott said.

The most touching moment for Elliott this offseason came when he paid for the funeral of an 8th grade football player who was shot and killed by a stray bullet near Elliot’s childhood home of St Louis.

In his words, “Funerals aren’t cheap. It puts everything in perspective. And makes you remember how quickly things can change.”