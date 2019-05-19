  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

SAN MARCOS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A San Marcos police officer remains in the hospital with severe injuries after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver from Flower Mound, officials said Sunday.

Officials said the incident happened Saturday evening on I-35 at around 9:45 p.m. Officer Claudia Cormier was responding to a call about traffic hazards on the road when she was struck by a vehicle.

Claudia Cormier (Credit: City of San Marcos)

Cormier was taken to the hospital with “severe, life-threatening injuries,” according to officials. As of Sunday, she remains in the hospital in stable condition but is sedated for more possible surgeries.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Neil Sheehan of Flower Mound, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault on a public servant and failure to slow causing serious bodily injury.

Sheehan was booked into the Hays County Jail as authorities continue to investigate.

Neil Sheehan mugshot (Credit: Hays County Sheriff’s Department)

“The San Marcos Police Department appreciates all concerns and well-wishes and asks for prayers for Officer Cormier’s recovery and for her family in their time of need,” city officials said.

