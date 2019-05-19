SAN MARCOS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A San Marcos police officer remains in the hospital with severe injuries after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver from Flower Mound, officials said Sunday.
Officials said the incident happened Saturday evening on I-35 at around 9:45 p.m. Officer Claudia Cormier was responding to a call about traffic hazards on the road when she was struck by a vehicle.
Cormier was taken to the hospital with “severe, life-threatening injuries,” according to officials. As of Sunday, she remains in the hospital in stable condition but is sedated for more possible surgeries.
The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Neil Sheehan of Flower Mound, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault on a public servant and failure to slow causing serious bodily injury.
Sheehan was booked into the Hays County Jail as authorities continue to investigate.
“The San Marcos Police Department appreciates all concerns and well-wishes and asks for prayers for Officer Cormier’s recovery and for her family in their time of need,” city officials said.