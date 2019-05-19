SAN ANGELO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Four tornadoes struck parts of West Texas, specifically the cities of Abilene, Ballinger and San Angelo, on Saturday in severe weather that damaged homes and businesses, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service on Sunday reported two tornadoes hit parts of San Angelo a day earlier. Another twister was reported Saturday in Ballinger. A fourth tornado struck Abilene.
Meteorologist Terry Huber in San Angelo said Sunday that officials had no reports of anyone hurt in twisters from the same storm system.
Huber estimated winds topping 111 mph hit San Angelo, damaging homes and businesses and downing power lines. San Angelo police tweeted that Bradford Elementary School would be closed Monday due to no power.
Huber said a damage survey team was in Abilene on Sunday. Emergency personnel in Ballinger, 50 miles southwest of Abilene, worked Sunday to clear debris.
KTAB reported that Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams signed a disaster declaration on Saturday.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)