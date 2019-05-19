Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker, who was at the center of a viral video where she was beaten near an apartment complex, was found fatally shot in east Dallas early Saturday morning, police confirmed.
Police responded to the shooting call in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive at around 6:40 a.m near the Tenison Park Golf Course. She was found dead from a gunshot wound.
In a press conference on Sunday, police identified the woman as Booker. Police do not have any suspects at this time.
Booker was at the center of a video last month where she was seen being brutally attacked outside the Royal Crest Apartments on Wilhurt Avenue in south Dallas.
Police made one arrest in the assault case. Edward Thomas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Police do not know of any connections between Booker’s death and the assault.