DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas has seen a spike in its murder rate. Twenty-three murders so far in May.

It comes as Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall is releasing a Summer Crime Reduction Plan.

Chief Hall sent her plan to Dallas City Council members Friday evening.

It targets violent crime and criminals who have outstanding warrants.

Dallas Police said of the 23 murders this month, 18 have been solved.

One of them is gang-related, two are drug-related.

The department says it has solved a higher percentage of murders, 77%, than nationally, around 59%.

Chief Hall’s plan will focus on shootings, gang violence and robberies, particularly in the northeast, southeast, southwest and south-central patrol divisions.

Dallas Police will also look to apprehend gang members who are wanted for violent crimes, including weapons and drug charges.

“Some people who do commit the crimes are also wanted people. So the more of them you can move off the street, of course that prevents them from being in one of these situations where they commit one of these violent crimes,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas.

Aside from its gang and fugitive units, DPD will also receive help from Texas DPS, the U.S. Marshals, FBI, ATF, Homeland Security and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.