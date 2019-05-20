Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – A federal judge sided with a Democratic-controlled congressional committee on Monday, ordering President Trump’s accounting firm to comply with a subpoena and turn over his long-sought financial records.
“It is simply not fathomable that a Constitution that grants Congress the power to remove a President for reasons including criminal behavior would deny Congress the power to investigate him for unlawful conduct — past or present — even without formally opening an impeachment inquiry,” U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta wrote in a lengthy opinion Monday afternoon.