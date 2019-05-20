  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Amber Washburn, Arrested, Charlene Childers, Chief Timothy Dean, Joshua Niles, Murder, Murder Trial, Murders, New York, Sunray Texas, Texas police chief
File photo of crime scene tape. (credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images)File photo of crime scene tape. (credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images)


SODUS, N.Y. (CBSDFW.COM/AP)A former Texas police chief faces trial for the shooting deaths of an upstate New York couple in their driveway last fall.

A Wayne County jury is expected to hear opening statements Monday.

Former Sunray, Texas, Chief Timothy Dean has pleaded not guilty to murder in the deaths of Amber Washburn and Joshua Niles. The couple was shot outside the home they shared just east of Rochester.

Friends and relatives say Niles had recently won custody of the two children he had with Dean’s wife during a previous relationship.

Dean’s wife, Charlene Childers, was expected to be tried with her husband, but pleaded guilty last month to a reduced charge of manslaughter.

A third suspect, a police officer in Sunray who rented a car for Dean, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

