DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the people believed to be responsible for shooting and robbing a woman on Sunday, May 19 near the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue in Southeast Dallas.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk shortly after 9:00 a.m. when the suspects’ vehicle stopped near her and two people got out.

The suspects took the victim’s personal property and shot her one time before taking off in the white sedan.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects and the car.

Police have not released any information on the victim’s condition.

Dallas shooting suspects and vehicle (Dallas PD)

If anyone knows the identity of the suspects, they can contact Detective J. Morgan at 214-671-3607 or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com.

Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477(TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes.

