DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said Tuesday, at least three African American transgender women have been attacked and/or murdered in the city, including the murder last Saturday of Muhlaysia Booker.

Booker’s killing is similar to two other unsolved cases in one way – all the victims are transgender women.

Booker was found shot to death in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive at around 6:40 a.m near the Tenison Park Golf Course.

Police said someone shot and killed her.

It was the video of her being beaten by a mob last month that shocked the nation and now Dallas Police say her murder is one of three violent attacks during the past seven months of black, transgender women.

In the other two attacks, one victim was killed and the other survived.

“Right now the police department is actively looking to see if these assaults and murders have any connection. We haven’t been able to affirm a link,” said Mayor Vincent Weddington.

Police say they have a vague description of a man driving a silver or grey car.

There’s also a fourth black, transgender woman found dead in 2017, but police said her cause of death remains undetermined.

“All of the victims are trans female,” said Major Weddington. “Two at Spring/Lagow. Two of victims got in car with someone and one victim allowed someone into their car.”