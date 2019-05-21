  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Ken Molestina
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Students and teachers at one Keller ISD middle school are ditching final exams on their last week of school, and instead doing community service projects.

The program known as “YES” which is an acronym for “Year End Studies” includes 28 different community service projects that students from Hillwood Middle can choose from in lieu of studying for and taking final exams.

The projects include things like learning lifeguard and water safety skills at a local pool, building furniture for needy veterans, making dog toys to donate to animal shelters, and even making comfort blankets for other children.

Leah Horton is one of the YES program leaders at Hillwood Middle and said, “We’ve decided to drop the text books and end of course exams and go out and help our communities.”

The students seem to love the idea and say it’s a great way to give back to the community.

“We’re having fun doing it and then we get to give our community money and we get to help the people that need help,” said 8th grader Riley Graham.

The funding for the “YES” program comes from local donations from families and businesses in Keller, according to school officials.

